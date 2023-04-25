More than £5 million has been given to States of Guernsey staff in exit packages over the past decade.

Between 1 January 2012 and 31 December 2022, 165 employees left the organisation with pay-outs totalling £5,095,916.

The reasons behind these amounts have not been made public but the island's Policy and Resources (P&R) Committee say it can be a "useful tool" when ending employment.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache, P&R President, explained: "Whilst the States of Guernsey is a good and fair employer there are occasions where the best solution for the employer and employee is to end the relationship and a compromise agreement remains an appropriate mechanism to achieve this."

In 2022, 14 States' employees were given exit payments adding up to £354,424.

The most costly year came in 2016 when 21 staff received a combined £663,785.

A full breakdown of the annual costs:

The far-right column shows the costs adjusted to take current inflation into account and make comparing between years easier. Credit: States of Guernsey

