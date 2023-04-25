Some Jersey care home residents have started boxing to stay active.

The sit-down classes are run by local personal trainer Dan Dufour who wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity to take part.

He said: "When you get to a certain age you are restricted to a lot of the things you can do and by sitting in chairs all day, I think it's important to get the top half moving, get a bit of the blood flowing and of course keep them as active as we can."

Jolene Cannon, Deputy Manager of Stuart Court Residential Home, explained: "I was training with Dan and he put the idea across to me in the gym.

"He was actually quite nervous when he came and we didn't really know how it would go but it's taken off and been fantastic.

"There are some residents who don't usually come out of their room but they do on a Friday because they know Dan's coming."

Dan is hoping to fundraise £5,000 so he can buy new equipment and offer more sessions in the future.

He has already received £1,500.

