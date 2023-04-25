Jersey's Health Minister has confirmed 84 healthcare records are currently "missing" from the government's patient management system.

It comes after the Royal College of Physicians was called to investigate the island's rheumatology department after concerns were raised about "the quality of record-keeping, case management and communication within the department".

Responding to a question in the States, Deputy Karen Wilson says she will personally investigate the matter so she can reassure people the department has robust policies and procedures in place.

Tom Coles, the Deputy for St Helier South, wrote to the Minister asking when the Health Department considers a file to be missing, and what records are kept about them.

The Minister said 84 files within the patient management system, Trakcare, are currently noted as missing.

84 patient records currently 'missing'

Deputy Wilson explained the process: "If a record is not immediately available in the location it is scanned to within the Trakcare system it is considered unavailable.

"An immediate search is carried out with the last recorded users of the record to locate it.

"Following this, internal communications are sent out to highlight the record for retrieval.

"If it has not been located following this process, the record would be considered as missing and further searches take place to locate it.

"In this circumstance, a temporary set of notes is produced to enable continued care delivery for the patient."

