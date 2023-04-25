Jersey's ambulance service is under increasing pressure, according to an independent review, which predicts a rise in emergency call-outs and patient transport requests.

The review covered Emergency Operations, the Patient Transport Service and the Emergency Control Centre and found all three areas are experiencing increasing demand.

The growth in emergency call volumes is predicted to increase by around 3.7% and Patient Transport by 12% annually.

🡅 3.7% Predicted rise in emergency call-outs

🡅 12% Predicted rise in demand for patient transport services

Pete Gavey, the island's Chief Ambulance Officer, says work is already ongoing to address areas of improvement highlighted in the report. He says: “In advance of the demand and capacity review findings, we have already started recruiting to some new roles, though these posts are included in the overall numbers highlighted within the review.

"It is important to point out that, at this stage, the findings are recommendations and require further consultation with the wider team to consider the suggestions. We are committed to providing the best possible service for Islanders, now and in the future."

Chief Officer of Justice and Home Affairs, Kate Briden, says: "Having now got the results of this analysis, we will consider what improvements are achievable in the short term, as well as preparing the service for the future, building upon the great service already provided to islanders."

