A tribunal has found a pay deal offered to Guernsey's teachers, lecturers and school leaders was "legitimate and justifiable", rejecting a complaint from the island's teaching unions.

The negotiating committee - representing members of the NEU, NASUWT, ASCL, NAHT and UCU - now have to accept the States of Guernsey's pay offer:

2022 🡅 5% uplift + £500 sum

2023 🡅 7% uplift

2024 🡅 RPIX as of Friday 30 June 2023 minus 1% (unless RPIX is below 1%)

The unions argued the States had taken a "take it or leave it" stance to negotiating, and called on the government to offer an extra 2% in 2022 and 2023, plus an extra 3% in 2024 on top of the proposed pay award.

The tribunal agreed that the way the States of Guernsey approached negotiations "caused problems" for the unions, but concluded that "the background of the pandemic, uncertainty over Brexit, and constraints on public finances" meant the deal "was legitimate and justifiable".

Deputy David Mahoney oversees employment matters for the States of Guernsey.

He said: "As you would expect, the Policy & Resources Committee is pleased that the tribunal confirmed our pay offer as a good one, something we were already confident about, given that all other pay groups have already accepted it.

"We are disappointed that it was not possible to reach this conclusion without the matter being referred to an Industrial Tribunal but we very much hope that we can now draw a line under this and, going forward, work collaboratively with the unions that represent teachers, lecturers and school leaders in Guernsey."

