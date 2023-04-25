A man who was caught taking photos of men using the public toilets at a car park in St Helier has been given community service and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Marco Paulo Freitas Do Nascimento, 31, was identified on CCTV and arrested by Jersey Police after a member of the public reported seeing him trying to take photos on his phone.

The device was seized and officers discovered "a large number of photographs and some videos" of men using various public toilets around St Helier.

Freitas Do Nascimento appeared before the island's Magistrate's Court in March, where he pleaded guilty to nine voyeurism offences.

Appearing again on Tuesday 25 April, he received 120 hours of community service, a five-year restraining order, and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for the same period of time.

Detective Constable Jeremy Percival said: “This is a particularly unsettling crime for those involved.

"We should all feel safe and secure in these spaces and not fear that our privacy may be violated in such a way.

"We are committed to seeing offenders such as these face the courts."

