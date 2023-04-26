Parents with children at a Jersey secondary school have been sharing their bemusement after the headteacher wrote to them shutting down a rumour that cat litter trays had been installed in the school toilets.

Staff at Jersey College for Girls had been aware of the rumours circulating "for some time", with headteacher Carl Howarth calling the claims "clearly nonsense and utterly ludicrous".

He went on to say: "We had [hoped] these rumours would naturally stop without our involvement. However, rather bizarrely that doesn't seem to be the case."

Parents received an email from the school's headteacher asking them to 'correct anybody who may talk to you about it' Credit: Jersey College for Girls

The college is far from the first to face claims that litter trays had been installed in school toilets to cater for students "identifying as cats".

The internet hoax started out in the United States, where it became popular among conservative commentators and politicians including podcaster Joe Rogan and Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In September 2022, the Republican candidate standing to be the next Governor of Minnesota, Scott Jensen, repeated the unsubstantiated claim.

He said: "Why do we have litter boxes in some of the school districts so kids can pee in them because they identify as a furry? We’ve lost our minds."

A candidate running for state office in Texas even claimed cafeteria tables were being lowered to allow "furries" to eat without using utensils.

School districts debunked the claims, with fact-checkers unable to substantiate any of the reports shared on social media sites like Facebook and WhatsApp.

That didn't stop the unsubstantiated conspiracy theory from crossing the Atlantic and taking up roots in Europe.

In January 2023, Aberdeenshire Council had to debunk "false rumours" that students at Banff Academy were defecating on the floor in protest against not being provided with litter trays.

A spokesperson said: "We are aware of false rumours circulating online suggesting that Banff Academy has pupils identifying as cats requesting litter trays in the academy’s toilets.

"It is disappointing to see this rumour continue to spread, however, both Aberdeenshire Council and Banff Academy continue to focus on the well-being and education of our children and young people."

Officials in Scotland shut down the false rumours, saying it was 'disappointing to see this rumour continue to spread' Credit: Aberdeenshire Council

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...