The headteacher at a Jersey secondary school has written to parents denying rumours the college had "installed cat litter trays" in its toilets.

The email was sent to parents with children at Jersey College for Girls - a private school in the island's capital, St Helier - on Tuesday 25 April.

While the note doesn't go into any detail how the bizarre rumour began, parents have told ITV News it had been circulating for several months.

The school's principal, Carl Howarth, wrote: "Dear Parents, I really cannot believe I am writing this email but here we go...

"We have been aware for some time of rumours that we have installed cat litter trays in our toilets.

"We had thought that, as it was so clearly nonsense and utterly ludicrous, these rumours would naturally stop without our involvement.

"However, rather bizarrely that doesn't seem to be the case."

Parents received an email from the school's headteacher asking them to "correct anybody who may talk to you about it." Credit: Jersey College for Girls

Mr Howarth concluded by shutting down the rumour, asking parents to "correct anybody who may talk to you about it", adding "Right, back to reality..."

ITV News has approached Jersey College for Girls for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...