Jersey doctor fears for family caught up in Sudan conflict

A Sudanese doctor who was supposed to travel to the war-torn country this Friday (28 April) says he wishes Jersey's government would let him bring his family to stay with him on the island.

Dr Dirby Osman splits his time between the home he shares with his British wife in St Peter and Sudan, where he works in a hospital.

He told ITV News: "I'm hoping that I can bring some of my family.

"In fact one of them has got seven kids, including this kid who was shot.

"He couldn't get out because he found it difficult to get out of the area where there's a lot of fighting right now."

Dr Osman has been splitting his time between Jersey and Sudan. Credit: ITV Channel

British nationals have been airlifted to safety in order to escape fighting in Sudan which has left more than 300 people dead, however Dirby's family are prevented from leaving as they don't have UK citizenship.

Jersey's Home Affairs Minister, Deputy Helen Miles, said: "Any affected families should contact immigration, where they can be advised on a case-by-case basis."

