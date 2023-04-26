Two geese are being offered for rehoming in Guernsey after living together for the last 24 years.

Their owner is moving house and cannot take the birds with her, while the people who are buying her property do not want them.

The two geese are looking for a new home together. Credit: Guernsey Animal Aid

The geese are used to a big pond and the owner says she can pay for food, as well as cover any future vet bills.

A social media appeal by Guernsey Animal Aid to find them a new home has already been shared more than 100 times.

A goose's life expectancy is typically somewhere between 10 and 25 years, with the current owner looking to find them their forever home.

