Play Brightcove video

Channel Island boat owners are reminded to stay safe after two dramatic rescues left both skippers lucky to be alive. The first off Jersey's east coast and the second happened in Alderney. Emma Volney has this report.

A skipper and his boat have been rescued off the coast of Alderney after being swept onto dangerous rocks by the rising tide.

This is the second boat rescue in a week after a man was rescued from a sinking boat off the coast of Jersey on Friday (21 April).

Four member's of Alderney's Harbour team and the island's rescue service were alerted to the troubled vessel at Corblet's Bay on Sunday 23 April.

The Jersey-registered boat, called 'White Pirate', was anchored to the shore using a vehicle owned by one of the RNLI crew members who also attended the rescue.

Once the skipper was helped to safely, an attempt to refloat the boat was unsuccessful meaning it was dragged to a safer area of water.

'White Pirate' was manually moved to a safer area of water and left overnight. Credit: Alderney Harbour Office

'White Pirate' was beached during the low tide meaning it could be removed from the bay by a crane lift truck.

Harbour Master, Adam Rose, says: "special thanks are due to all Island services for a prompt and professional response and to Mainbrayce for removing the vessel following the rescue.

"Without the commitment and skill of all involved, a positive result result to this incident would have been unlikely. This is a great example of what can be achieved in a small community when people work together."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...