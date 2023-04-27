A new vibrant mural has caught the attention of people travelling down Guernsey's coastal road.

The puffin mural was painted by anonymous artists on the bus shelter at the Halfway, a welcome sight for anyone stuck in traffic along the seafront.

The eye-catching art is not far from the road known as Les Banques, so locals are referring to the anonymous painters as 'Les Banquesy' after the famous UK artist.

Unlike Banksy however, the painters gained permission before getting to work.

The St Sampson douzaine say they're aware of the painting and permission had been granted by the States property department.