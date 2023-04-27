Jersey's health department is looking to sign an agreement with Kenya to recruit new workers from overseas.

The Health Minister, Karen Wilson, told Scrutiny her department is "in discussions" to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the country to recruit health workers, with the aim of easing recruitment pressures.

She also said the government is "increasing its recruitment activity overseas" and may need up to 70 additional skilled work permits to fill vacancies.

Deputy Wilson says the government has been working with recruitment agencies to find professionally trained nurses, doctors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, pharmacists, dentists and social workers.

Currently, 27 members of staff are employed by the department on skilled worker permits, from around the globe.

Those brought over on the permits mainly take up roles as nurses, but others are employed as dentists, psychologists and physiotherapists.

The Minister said all the work permits issued to the department are for skilled workers, with other vacancies filled by recruiting on-island.

