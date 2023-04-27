Play Brightcove video

Oleksandr Syenkevych - the Mayor of Mykolaiv - spoke to ITV Channel earlier today.

The mayor of a Ukrainian town bombed by Russian forces has rallied support from the United Kingdom as the war continues.

The southern city of Mykolaiv was shelled overnight, killing at least one person and injuring 23 others, including two children.

It is the first attack the city has seen since 31 December 2022.

Oleksandr Syenkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv told ITV News how locals had relaxed back into normal life.

He said: "We had become familiar with a peaceful life recently but again this shelling has reminded us about the worst state our country still stays in."

Despite the tragedy, Ukrainian nations are even more appreciative of the West's support.

Mr Syenkevych continued: "We really appreciate all of the help and the spirit that you have sent us in this war. We really hope the war will end soon and we will be able to welcome you here to Mykolaiv.

"The support inspires us more to continue to fight more against Russian aggression, and for sure until the end of this war, until our territory is free from the invaders."

People in Mykolaiv have been determined to get on with life as normal.

Last month, the city was officially twinned with Jersey's capital, St Helier.

Mr Syenkevych's Jersey counterpart, St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft, reached out to send strength through difficult times.

He said: "I'll do my best to comfort them and to express our feelings of solidarity with them and our hope that Ukraine will enjoy peace and justice soon."

Simon Crowcroft from the Jersey town of St Helier, which is twinned with Mykolaiv, reached out to his Ukrainian counterpart. Credit: ITV News

The message was welcomed by Mykolaiv, with their Mayor thanking the Channel Islands, extending an invite once the war has ended.

But one message remains key from the Ukrainians on the front line: "Don't forget about Ukraine, keep helping Ukrainians to fight in this war. This is not a war between Russia and Ukraine, this is war between Russia and Western Civilisation."

