The annual cost of a school uniform in Jersey is £114 per pupil, according to new figures.

A review into the market, commissioned by the Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority, has found that £1.6 million is estimated to be spent on school uniforms by Jersey households every year.

It also highlights how a high proportion of school clothing items are branded and/or compulsory.

Last summer, organisations supporting families with the cost of school uniforms told ITV News that they were expecting an increase in demand due to the rising cost of living.

In the past year, more families have been turning to vouchers and second-hand uniforms to keep costs down.

The Authority has issued a number of recommendations to ensure that anyone buying school uniform gets a good deal. They are:

Government to further consider policy developments and practice in other jurisdictions.

Schools to conduct regular reviews of all contracts and supply arrangements relating to school uniforms.

The Authority to work with government on developing more specific guidance on the design and operation of competitive tenders for school uniforms.

The recommendations are due to take effect from September 2024.