A drink driver who mounted the pavement and hit four pedestrians in St Helier has been jailed for two and a half years.

James Arnold, 25, appeared before Jersey's Royal Court, where he was handed down a custodial sentence and banned from driving for three years.

Jersey Police say just after 7pm on Sunday 19 February 2023, Arnold's white Toyota Yaris came around the corner at Colomberie "at speed" when he lost control and ploughed into a wall, hitting four pedestrians walking towards Snow Hill.

Officers breathalysed Arnold at the scene when he was found to be twice over the legal limit.

The damage to the car after the collision. Credit: States of Jersey Police

Three of the passers-by were seriously injured and had to spend several days in hospital as a result.

The Investigating officer, PC James Alcock, says they were all "deeply traumatised" by the incident and their rehabilitation continues.

He said: "This was a nasty collision that was totally avoidable. Arnold made the decision to drink alcohol and then get behind the wheel.

"Because of that he now has lost his licence and his liberty and the people he injured are still suffering the after-effects."

