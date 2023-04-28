Celebrations begin today in Jersey as the Portuguese Spring Festival returns to St Helier.

The four-day festival will take place at Les Jardins de la Mer over the bank holiday weekend.

Islanders will have the chance to enjoy traditional Portuguese food, music and entertainment.

Musicians from Madeira have travelled to the island to perform at the event.

St Helier was twinned with Madeira's capital Funchal in 2012.

Opening times

Friday 28 April: 18:00 - 22:30

Saturday 29 April: 12:00 - 22:30

Sunday 30 April: 12:00 - 22:30

Monday 1 May: 12:00 - 22:00

Thousands of islanders are expected to attend the festival over the bank holiday weekend, with people even travelling from Portugal and Madeira to join in with the celebrations.

Organisers want to encourage people from Portugal to come over to experience the festival away from their home environment - with 12 natives travelling to the island this year.

João Nunes, who has organised the festival, said: "It's a chance to show off the traditional food we have.

"In Portugal, May 1 is a very special day for commemorations as well as a popular feast.

"We like to have the Spring Festival because it's something people look forward to."

