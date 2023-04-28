Children in Jersey have shared their ideas for the redevelopment and extension of Coronation Park.

More than 700 responses were received by Jersey's government, including drawings submitted by local primary school students.

Children wanted to see play equipment, wildlife habitats, tunnels and flower gardens with local wildflowers.

Other ideas included bumper cars, a slime area and a place to star gaze.

Children want to see a rock climbing wall installed in the park. Credit: Government of Jersey

Local children have got very creative with their designs. Credit: Government of Jersey

Children even want to see another skate park built in the island. Credit: Government of Jersey

However, many responses highlighted the amount of traffic and parking as key issues at the site.

Islanders have asked for improvements to transport in the area, asking for better ways to cross Victoria Avenue and easier ways to walk and cycle to the park.

The land at Millbrook Playing Fields was gifted to the people of Jersey in January 2022 by an anonymous benefactor to become part of the park.

The Infrastructure Department is now going through the ideas and selecting which ones can be included in the development.

Until building work starts, the area will open as a green space for islanders to enjoy.

Jersey's Minister for Infrastructure, Deputy Tom Binet, said: "Thank you to everyone who took part in the consultation and took the time to share their ideas, which we’re now considering carefully.

"Every response has been reviewed and I’m looking forward to seeing the results come to life as this project continues. Providing places and facilities for young people to play in and enjoy, like this, is an important part of giving children the best possible start to life in Jersey."

