Boat Show returns to Jersey for Bank Holiday Weekend

The 2023 Barclays Jersey Boat Show has returned to St Helier for the Bank Holiday Weekend.

The marina is now full of yachts and other watercraft on display for islanders - they include the Götheborg of Sweden, the world's largest ocean-sailing wooden ship.

There are also food and drinks stalls, as well as a number of performances organised by local musicians.

Anyone with children can visit the Kids Zone on Weighbridge Place.

Jersey Harbourmaster, Captain Bill Sadler, says the event is a "firm favourite in many people's calendar's."

The Götheborg of Sweden is a replica of an 18th century ship which sank outside the city of Gothenburg in 1745.

It is currently on a long journey through Europe - it has come through the straights of Gibraltar and up the Bay of Biscay.

After Jersey, it sails to Rotterdam and then Hamburg, before returning to Gothenburg to be included in the 400-year Jubilee of the city.

While in Jersey, it is open from 10:00 until 18:45 during the Bank Holiday Weekend.

On board, islanders can learn about the Swedish East India Company and the adventures that occurred on the original ship during that period of history.

