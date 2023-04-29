Play Brightcove video

Keilan Webster was in St Peter to watch the team lift the trophy.

The Jersey Reds have been crowned the winners of the RFU Championship for the first time in the club's history.

Harvey Biljon's side beat Ampthill 43-15 at home in St Peter.

In an emphatic bonus-point victory, the side showed the consistency and composure that has seen them win every game bar two all season.

Reds' skipper Lewis Wynne lifts the trophy Credit: ITV Channel TV

An emotional Reds' Director of Rugby Harvey Biljon told ITV Channel: "It's been a rollercoaster! If you look at the amount of work that'd been put in by the players, the coaches, the support staff. The way the crowd got behind us today I'm just immensely proud."

Club chairman Mark Morgan also shed a few tears at the final whistle: "Since about Christmas, I felt something special was brewing. The boys didn't fail today, they performed brilliantly and I'm just so proud of all of them.

"It's such a tight group, they should be proud of what they've achieved and I hope the island's proud of what we've achieved."

It was all smiles as Reds created history at St Peter Credit: ITV Channel TV

Despite briefly falling behind early in the game, the home team quickly came back to take the lead.

The atmosphere was electric, with around 3,700 people turning out at the Stade Santander International to watch the historic win.

Despite the achievement, the club isn't eligible for promotion to the RFU Premiership as its grounds don't currently meet the requirements for the top flight.

Currently, Premiership clubs have to be able to accommodate 5,000 spectators and have planning permission and funding in place to expand to a capacity of at least 10,001.

