Call for local artists to apply for funding from ArtHouse Jersey

Local artists have until midnight on Monday 1 May to apply for ArtHouse Jersey funding.

Four times a year, the charity provides financial assistance to people from Jersey who are creating new work or developing their artistic careers.

Grants of up to £5,000 are available.

There is no mimimum age to apply and people's interest can be in any discipline - from performing arts to literature, visual arts and film.

More information on the application process can be found here.

People interested in all artistic disciplines can apply. Credit: ArtHouse Jersey

Among those who have already received funding this year is photographer Rebecca Le Brun.

Her recent work focused on capturing Ballet d'Jèrri's dancers while they rehearsed.

The ArtHouse Jersey grant allowed her to print these photos for an exhibition - she also put them on display at the venue where the dance company debuted their show.

She says: “This shoot provided material for the premiere show which was a sell out - so my dance photography work was exposed to so many people. I look forward to the journey developing and continuing.”

