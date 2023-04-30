Domino's has applied to open a second restaurant in Jersey, aiming to serve the west of the island.

Since the takeaway chain first opened in Jersey in 2017, it has only delivered to addresses in St Helier, St Clement, St Saviour and Grouville.

The new planning application, submitted by Domino's Pizza Group Plc, is to convert the Common Ground coffee shop at Red Houses in St Brelade into a takeaway.

If the plans are approved, the Common Ground coffee shop at Red Houses would become Jersey's second Domino's takeaway. Credit: Origin Architecture Studio

"There is a distinct lack of takeaway outlets in close proximity to the west of the island", the design statement reads. It also says "There is a demonstrable market need to service the west of the island" with similar amenities to those found in St Helier.

The proposals also say "additional employment opportunities" could be created in St Brelade, if the plans were approved.

Documents submitted with the application say the new outlet would be operated by the same franchisee as the St Helier branch, but would only serve "approximately one third" as many customers as the one in town as it is in a less densely populated area.

The island's planning committee is due to make a decision on the plans this summer.

