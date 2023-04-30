Islanders lose record amount of money to financial fraud

In the four months since November last year, islanders have lost a record amount of money to financial scams, according to the Jersey Fraud Prevention Forum.

In total, the police received 36 reports involving fraud over the period which equalled losses of £606,250.

The majority of this money was spent on cons involving investments and cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin.

The Jersey Fraud Prevention Forum says people should watch out for any adverts or schemes that seem too good to be true.

It also warns that it's seen a rise in scammers using the cost of living crisis to their advantage.

This includes people pretending to be a trusted body like the government offering help, or promising quick financial returns from "get rich quick" schemes.

Any signs of fraud should be reported to the States of Jersey Police on 612 612.

Islanders can learn more about scams on the fraud prevention website, and can find tips on how to protect themselves online on the cyber response team's website.

