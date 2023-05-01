Dog owners in Guernsey will not be able to take their dogs to seven of the island's beaches from today (1 May) and in Jersey dogs must be on leads at certain times.

The restrictions in Guernsey are on Fermain, Petit Bot, L’Erée, Vazon (northern end), Cobo, Port Soif, L’Ancresse/Pembroke. Herm’s Shell Beach, Belvoir Bay, Fisherman’s Beach, and the area of beach in front of the White House Hotel to the Herm Harbour Jetty.

They will be in place until September to allow locals and tourists to enjoy the beaches throughout the summer.

The States is urging dog walkers to be mindful of beach users and wildlife when walking their dogs on any of the beaches that are not out of bounds.

In Jersey, dogs must be on a lead when walking on the beach between 10:30am and 6pm during the summer months.

Restrictions in both islands run from the 1 May until the 30 September.