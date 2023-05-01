Volunteers have been putting the finishing touches to a ten-foot-square quilt celebrating Jersey's cider industry.

The blanket is made from 413 squares, each individually made by members of the public.

They have been sent to Jersey from as far afield as South America and Australia.

Organiser Julia Coutanche says many people are not aware of the rich history of Jersey's cider industry.

Organisers hope that the quilt will end up on display at Hamptonne. Credit: ITV Channel

She says: "It's a community project so the aim was to include as many people as possible, and a real diverse age range.

"The youngest is three and a half, and the oldest is 88, and they have all sorts of skill levels.

"People have done embroidery, appliqué, we've got knitting and crochet, people have used fabric paint, sharpie pens."

According to Julia, the Covid-19 lockdown gave people time to get involved in the project.

Volunteer Val Nelson has been involved with the project since it began in 2018.

She says: "I thought it was a really fantastic idea, and I wanted to see it to the end.

"In one way it's quite sad that it's finished, what are we going to do now? I might actually have to do some housework!

"It's such an achievement."

Now that the quilt is finally complete, islanders will be able to see it at a new exhibition at Jersey Museum later this year.