Phil Wellbrook went to find out more...

A Jersey charity has launched a scheme offering people with learning difficulties and autism the chance to work and gain employment skills.

Around twenty people attend the sessions at Beresford Street Kitchen every week.

The organisation says it's to helps people who might have otherwise found it difficult to thrive in the workplace.

One worker, Heidi Morley says: "I work three days a week and often I'll get enough money.

She added: "When I get paid I get money towards whatever I need to get. I think it's good, I think it's really nice."

When the scheme was set up five years ago, there were 50 sessions a week but they have now expanded to eighty a week.

Bec Single, team manager said: "You see lots of the crew coming in all of the time.

They start off sometimes a little bit shy... but their confidence has definitely grown and we've got lots of different areas for crew to develop their skills [and] hopefully give them the opportunity to move on into the workforce".