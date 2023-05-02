Jersey's Housing Minister, Deputy David Warr, is urging States Members not to back a new rent control proposition that has been put forward by the leader of Reform Jersey.

Deputy Sam Mézec's proposals include capping the amount that rents can be increased by, establishing a body for both landlords and tenants to resolve disputes and abolishing "no fault evictions" - which allow landlords to end periodic tenancies with just three months notice without having to give any reason.

Deputy Mézec also wants to limit rent increases to once a year.

He said: "Jersey faces a severe housing crisis. Rents are going up and tenants are being pushed closer to the breadline because of the failure of the States of Jersey to act.

"Young people are constantly citing the cost of housing as a key reason for why they are considering leaving Jersey, and businesses are facing severe recruitment and retention difficulties.

Deputy Sam Mézec says "rents are going up and tenants are being pushed closer to the breadline". Credit: ITV Channel TV

"Last year, the government opposed a Reform Jersey proposal to freeze rents, and instead merely asked landlords to consider not raising their rents. This has clearly been a failure. We must introduce rent control now if we are to support renters in Jersey."

However, Housing Minister Deputy David Warr wants States Members to vote against the proposition.

Deputy Warr said: "The proposition is unnecessary as the important work to bring landlord and tenant legislation up to date is already underway.

"It asks Members to endorse a very specific policy proposals without the benefit of evidence or feedback from tenants and landlords.

Deputy David Warr is urging tenants and landlords to have their say via a public consultation. Credit: ITV Channel TV

"It fails to consider all aspects of landlord/tenant relationships and does not take account of the impact that new legislation may have across other areas when seeking to achieve the specific issues set out in the proposition.

"With a public consultation already underway, it is premature for Members to make decisions on these important issues."

Islanders have until 9 June to give their views, which can be submitted at gov.je/consultations.

Reform Jersey's bid to amend the Residential Tenancy Law before the outcome of the public consultation will be debated by States Members on Tuesday (2 May).