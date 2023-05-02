Play Brightcove video

Chloe spoke to ITV News about her call-up to represent Great Britain at the games.

Jersey gymnast Chloe Russel is representing Great Britain at the Special Olympics in Berlin this summer.

The competition sees disabled athletes from all over the world compete against each other.

The games take place every four years with sports across 26 different disciplines.

26 sports

190 countries

7,000 athletes

Chloe says she can't wait to represent Great Britain: "It's really exciting. It's been a dream come true for so many years.

She adds: "But I know it comes with hard work."

Chloe says avoiding nerves on the day is her "main priority".

This year's Special Olympics is being held on 17-25 June.

