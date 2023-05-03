Play Brightcove video

Guernsey's 32-time Chelsea Flower Show gold award winner, Raymond Evison, explains the work that goes into his displays.

A man from Guernsey hopes to win his 33rd gold award at this year's Chelsea Flower Show.

Raymond Evison has been exhibiting at the event since he was 16 years old.

More than 150,000 visitors are expected to attend the Chelsea Flower Show next month.

The exhibition will hold more than 2,000 individual plants and 35 different species of Clematis, some of which have been growing for many years.

Raymond said: "When we develop a new Clematis, from the initial pollination, it takes eight to 10 years before we put a new plant on the market so these have been in the growing cycle for some time."

Dr Susan Wilson and Raymond Evison. Credit: ITV Channel

Raymond has named his plants the Clematis Tumaini, after a Guernsey-based charity.

The Tumaini fund supports more than 100,000 orphans in Tanzania, helping them to get access to clean water and education, and the charity says being the inspiration was an 'honour'.

Dr Susan Wilson, Chair of The Tumaini Fund, said: "The Clematis being named after Tumaini and honouring the children, who are like flowers and need to be developed and grow - it's a very special gift."

Islanders visiting the Chelsea Flower Show will be able to see Raymond's exhibition from 22 May.

