Politicians from Guernsey and Jersey have met with EU officials in Brussels for a two-day summit.

Deputies Jonathan Le Tocq, Philip Ozouf and Ian Gorst have been discussing working together on energy security, climate change, and the 'developing digital agenda'.

The Ministers met with several EU ambassadors as well as representatives from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Speaking after the visit, Deputy Ozouf said: "It was excellent to be back in Brussels meeting face-to-face with representatives of European member states, as well as other non-EU jurisdictions.

"Direct engagement with the EU in Brussels can positively promote areas of interest for us and ensure the Channel Islands are properly understood. I am looking forward to continuing to build on discussions, particularly in the highly topical areas of digital development, sustainable finance and energy security."

Deputy Philip Ozouf, Latvian Ambassador Lelde Līce-Līcīte, and Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq Credit: Government of Jersey

Deputy Le Tocq explained why the trip was so important: "Regular engagement with the EU partners is an essential part of our long-standing good neighbour policy as we continue to work with the EU institutions on various matters. It also supports our regular engagement with embassies in London as we develop and strengthen our bilateral relationships with other jurisdictions.

"During these meetings, I was pleased to discuss financial services and focus on growth areas for Guernsey such as sustainable finance, as well as the ways in which we are looking to establish a new energy strategy which embraces our commitment to climate change alongside our European neighbours."

