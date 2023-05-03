More people employed by Jersey's public sector than ever before
The number of employees working in Jersey's public sector has increased by 17% in the last five years.
Newly-published Labour Market figures show the island's government now has more people on its payroll than ever before.
That's despite a five-year plan by former States CEO, Charlie Parker, to "streamline" government departments.
The latest figures, released by Statistics Jersey, also showed that private sector jobs had also increased to 54,690 - up 5% over the last five years.
The largest increase in jobs was in hotels, restaurants and bars as well as transport and storage.
The wholesale and retail sector, however, saw a decrease in jobs, down 190 over the past year.
