The number of employees working in Jersey's public sector has increased by 17% in the last five years.

Newly-published Labour Market figures show the island's government now has more people on its payroll than ever before.

That's despite a five-year plan by former States CEO, Charlie Parker, to "streamline" government departments.

9,070 Public sector workers in December 2022

The latest figures, released by Statistics Jersey, also showed that private sector jobs had also increased to 54,690 - up 5% over the last five years.

The largest increase in jobs was in hotels, restaurants and bars as well as transport and storage.

The wholesale and retail sector, however, saw a decrease in jobs, down 190 over the past year.

