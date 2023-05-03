A long-standing covenant preventing development at FB Fields in St Clement could be overturned if Jersey's parliament backs a proposition from the Infrastructure Minister.

States Members will vote next month on whether to lift the restrictions, which have been in place since the land was gifted to the public in the 1920s.

It was donated by Jesse Boot, the tycoon who transformed Boots the Chemist and made the company a household name and named the fields after his Jersey-born wife, Florence Boot.

The covenant placed on the land stated it should forever be used as playing fields "for the recreation of children and adult[s] in Jersey" and named "FB Fields".

While the fields are still being used for sport today, the restrictions put in place on the land have previously hindered the development of new recreation facilities.

In 2021, plans to convert dilapidated netball courts into two five-a-side football pitches were rejected by the Planning Committee.

Around the same time, Jersey's government set aside £586,500 to demolish the existing sports hall and build a new facility - but work is yet to be carried out.

Deputy Tom Binet has applied to lift the restrictions in order to refurbish and build sports facilities at the recreation ground.

It would allow a new cycling/running track to be put in, and for sports buildings to be improved or new structures built.

The Minister says officials have contacted one of the Boots' great-grandchildren who "fully supported" the covenant being changed "provided the use of any new buildings relates to the original [reason]" the land was donated.

Politicians are due to debate the updated law around Tuesday 13 June.

