The number of hospitality jobs in Jersey has overtaken pre-pandemic levels.

Figures from Statistics Jersey show that there were 490 more jobs in hotels, restaurants and bars in December 2022 than in December 2019.

The statistics cover all available jobs in Jersey, whether they are vacant or filled positions.

Six other sectors saw significant annual increases, including the transport sector which now has 280 jobs in the island - an increase of 15% since last year.

Other sectors that experienced the rise include health and private education, construction and finance.

However Jersey's retail sector saw a decline in job numbers in December 2022.

The sector, which makes up 11% of the island's jobs, is now down by 190 jobs compared to the previous year.

The total number of jobs across the whole island (63,760) is the highest on record, with 3,970 new jobs created since 2017.