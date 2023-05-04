The body recovered by divers from the wreckage of the sunken fishing boat, L'Ecume II, has been identified as that of 62-year-old skipper Mick Michieli.

The boat sank off Jersey's west coast after a collision with the freight ship, the Commodore Goodwill, on the morning of Thursday 8 December 2022.

Three crew members were on board at the time, with the bodies of Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat discovered the following week.

However, Mick's body was only discovered in April, after poor weather and sea conditions delayed the recovery operation.

Jersey Police issued a short statement confirming it had been identified: "Police can now confirm that the body recovered from the wreck of the L’Ecume II fishing trawler on Wednesday 26 April has been formally identified as Michael Michieli.

"The Michieli family have been informed. Our deepest sympathies are with the Michieli family, and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time."

An inquest to establish the circumstances surrounding his death is due to take place on Friday 5 May, to allow for his funeral to take place.

