Four police officers from the Channel Islands will be heading to London to assist with King Charles' coronation.

Acting Detective Sergeant Patrick Forde and Detective Constable Pippa Le Mottee will represent Jersey Police, while PCs Emma Bailey and Lyndsey Bell will be attending on behalf of Guernsey Police on Saturday 6 May.

The officers will be supporting the Metropolitan Police with ceremonial security duties together with policing colleagues from the other Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories.

They will be assigned their specific roles following a briefing on Friday 5 May.

PC Bell said: “I am thrilled to have been given this unique opportunity to participate in a once in a career occasion, in the policing of a major national event and celebration.

"I have 14 years experience within Guernsey Police and I have never experienced anything similar."

PC Emma Baily added that she feels "extremely honoured and privileged to have been selected" and says it will allow her to "have an experience of a lifetime with memories to cherish.”

The officers will be wearing their official uniforms while carrying out duties.

Jersey's Chief of Police, Robin Smith, said: "It will be a proud moment for the force and a proud moment for me as Chief."

