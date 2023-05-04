Coronation Spoon replicas sold to benefit Guernsey charity

Coronation spoons created in honour of King Charles' crowning ceremony will be sold to benefit a Guernsey charity.

Local gold and silversmith Bruce Russell is making 74 spoons, one for each year of King Charles' life.

They will be available to buy at £1,350, with a percentage of profits going to Les Bourgs Hospice, where the King is a patron.

The memorabilia is based on the Coronation Spoon that is used to anoint the monarch and confirm them as the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

The original spoon has a rich history, dating back to 1349. It was accidentally sold in the 1600s before being returned to Charles II for his coronation in 1661.

It is not the first time Mr Russell has worked on royal items.

Bruce Russell and the Coronation Spoon Credit: Bruce Russell & Son

He was previously asked by the States to create a wedding gift for Charles and Diana and has worked on four other Royal commissions.

Mr Russell said: "A coronation is generally a once-in-a-lifetime event, so of course, we wanted to mark it with something special.

"I absolutely loved the challenge of creating a piece to the same specifications as over 600 years ago and echoing the passion for detail and commitment that those ancient craftsmen had."