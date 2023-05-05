Organisers of the Jersey Boat Show say this year's event was one of the busiest yet.

More than 32,000 people turned out at St Helier's harbour for the three-day festival.

There were some changes this year - including the world's largest wooden tall ship, the Gotheborg of Sweden visiting the island.

Jersey's Harbourmaster Captain Bill Sadler, commented, "The sun came out and so did the crowds – this year was surely the best one yet!

"I got a chance to speak to many of the exhibitors, all of whom were really pleased with how the event had gone.

"There was a real sense of community in and around the arena, with so many people on the estate over the weekend enjoying themselves, highlighting what the harbour is capable of."

Bill Sadler has been Jersey's Harbourmaster since 2017. Credit: Ports of Jersey

He added: "I know we always say it, but it was an amazing event that couldn’t happen without a lot of hard work behind the scenes before, during and after the event.

"Having people jumping out of planes, safety demonstrations with Jersey Coastguard and the RNLI and taster sessions on powerboats all in the harbour, while business as usual continued, takes a lot of coordinating to ensure that everyone remains safe, and the teams at the Harbour played a vital role in that."

