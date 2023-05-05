The cost of applying for or renewing a Guernsey or Jersey passport is going up from next month.

It currently costs £85 for an adult passport or £58.50 for children, or £142 and £122 to get them within 10 working days.

New charges will be introduced from Thursday 1 June:

£93 Adult passport

£64 Child passport

Getting the documents urgently will cost £155 for adults or £126 for children.

As of Friday 5 May, the standard waiting time to renew a passport in Jersey is approximately six weeks, while the express service takes roughly ten working days.

In Guernsey, it can take up to six weeks for standard passport renewal while the fast-track passport renewal service takes up to eight working days.

Jersey and Guernsey's governments say the new fees bring the cost of a passport in line with the costs in the UK, although the British government does charge less if people apply online.

Islanders are being advised to check the validity dates on passports well ahead of travel, as many countries require a passport to be valid for three to six months before the departure date.

