The rising cost of living has left some pet owners having to choose between looking after themselves or their animals.

Vets across the Channel Islands say the price of acquiring medicine and equipment and food is up by 15% in the last year.

Graham Lumb lives alone with his dog Molly since his wife died.

He says Molly symbolises what used to be, but increasing food costs and vet treatments have left Graham cutting back on things for himself just to afford them.

Graham cuts back on his own essentials in order to look after his dog Molly, pictured here. Credit: ITV Channe

Graham said: "Going to a vet - and I appreciate what vets can do - it's a lot of money. Sort of a quick look, one jab, 86 quid. About ten years ago it would have been about 30."

Food banks are seeing more people wanting food for their pets, as well as for themselves.

Dominic Egré, who runs a local food bank, said: "Our priority should be feeding humans, but then we have to take into consideration a lot of these pets are the sole company of some of our clients and are actually the one thing holding them away from having a mental health crisis.

"We have people who have to bring their dogs here just because they're too nervous to come to the food bank without the support of their pet."

Food banks are now support people by handing out pet food, as well as human food. Credit: ITV Channel

One rescue centre in Guernsey has installed extra units to house animals after dozens of owners handed in their pets.

GSPCA manager Steve Byrne said: "People are struggling to care for their pets. [They're] asking us to take their pets off them because they can't afford veterinary fees or being able to feed them.

"That's very upsetting and concerning and we are here to support pet owners wherever we can and wherever possible."

