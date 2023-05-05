An overhaul of Guernsey's "outdated" education laws could see schools introduce independent governors, a register of school staff and absent pupils - and corporal punishment would be explicitly outlawed.

These are just some of the proposals to update the 1970s laws in Guernsey, which were based on UK rules from the 1940s and practices from the turn of the century.

In outlining the new legislation, the Education Committee said it would then reflect "the needs of learners, and the wider community, in the 21st century."

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, the President of the island's Education, Sport & Culture Committee, said: "We cannot understate the importance of having an Education Law which sets out the universal entitlement of our children, meeting the needs and expectations of a modern education system.

"I’ve likened it before to an invisible safety net which offers protection for our young people and ensures the way we deliver education is appropriate for a modern, forward-thinking jurisdiction."

In formalising safeguarding rules, schools would legally have to hold a register of all staff, regular contractors and volunteers - with details of their current DBS checks.

Children will need to be registered either with a school or as being home-educated, to monitor absenteeism. Those who are home-schooled will also be given access to sit exams and qualifications.

Deputy Dudley-Owen said the proposals would overhaul the island's system of education governance: "The current law requires that the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture governs all States-maintained education settings.

"This means the political committee has direct responsibility for governing 20 education settings, meeting the needs of about 7,000 students.

"We do not believe this is an effective system so we are proposing new governance arrangements."

She added: "The proposals provide a legal framework for governance boards, their purpose, constitution and high-level duties.

It's claimed that the introduction of governance boards would remove the need for politicians to be in charge of all 20 States-maintained education settings.

Instead, it would enable the Education Committee "to focus on system-wide policymaking and governance".

