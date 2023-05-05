Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Fred Dimbleby reports...

It will be an event watched by millions around the world, but one Jersey sea cadet will be getting a front-row seat to the pomp and pageantry.

Victoria French, 17, was handpicked to represent her unit and her island at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.

She said: "I was in shock to start with because I didn't really understand what was happening, I couldn't believe it, it was so unexpected.

"It will be a story to tell for generations. How many coronations are you going to witness? Not very many obviously and I'm really honoured to actually be able to witness it properly."

Victoria has not yet been told what her role will be on the day, but is expecting to join other cadets in London to watch history unfold.

"We've been told we're almost like cadet spectators, so we're not going to have a major role in the actual ceremony but we will be in uniform, we'll be nice and smart," she said.

"We'll basically be there for show more than anything but I mean it will be amazing for sure."

Her commanding officer Lt. David Thompson says he is incredibly proud of Victoria.

"It's absolutely amazing, it's great, we're really looking forward to it and hopefully we'll get to see her there as well."