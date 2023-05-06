Thousands of people across the Channel Islands have come together to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were coronated at Westminster Abbey this morning.

Islanders have been celebrating the historic occasion with parties and screenings of the service.

In Guernsey a 21 gun salute marked the official coronation of King Charles the Third in the Bailiwick.

Canons went off from Castle Cornet to mark the event. Credit: ITV Channel

Grey skies at the KGV put many off, but for those islanders who turned out, it was an historic moment they would never forget. One islander said: "Everybody should get together and it's so much better to celebrate it with others."

Another added: "A lovely thing for the whole of Guernsey to come together and obviously it's a big thing for the whole of the UK and Charles."

But for some, this was not their first experience of the royal event: "This is my second coronation I've seen. The first one, I was 11 years old, sat in front of a 14 inch square television in a church hall in Birmingham!"

Islanders reflect on a moment of history

People in Jersey gathered at Coronation Park to catch a glimpse of the historic moment some will only experience once in their life.

Families gathered on the green to celebrate with close ones and the wider community.

Islanders braved the rain and flocked to Coronation Park. Credit: ITV Channel

Jersey's Chief Minister joined in with the island's events, saying it proved how much the crown means to the Bailiwick.

Deputy Kristina Moore said: "I'm so delighted to see so many people here despite the weather we endured through the service.

"But now that the sun is out and it's brightening up, I hope more people come out and enjoy the fun here as there's so much to see and do."

Deputy Kristina Moore, Jersey's Chief Minister

Celebrations continued at the Coronation Inn in Alderney, marking King Charles III's crowning in a building which was opened and named after Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the throne.

Islanders across the Bailiwicks will continue their celebrations throughout the weekend, with several tea parties taking place in the parishes.

St Peter Port will transform the seafront so it is fit for a royal, and the island's will hold several musical performances to mark the historic coronation.

