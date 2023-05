Thousands of people across the Channel Islands are celebrating the coronation of King Charles III, including their furry friends.

Pets of the islands have donned their best scarves, bow ties and crowns to celebrate the King and Queen.

The pack brought out their best outfits this morning. Credit: Tina Caldeira

Daisy had her flags, hat and neckerchief at the ready. Credit: Lisa Springate

During the brief spells of sunshine, these pups managed to take their coronation neckerchiefs for a spin. Credit: Claire Prince

Sammie made sure to be centre stage at Coronation Park in Jersey. Credit: ITV Channel

Nelson was flying the flag to mark history in Jersey. Credit: ITV Channel

King Murphy was standing by in St Helier should he be called up for the top job. Credit: Tina Caldeira

