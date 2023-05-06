Jersey RFC Women have won the Ladies Siam Cup.

The reds bowed out 31-5 after 80 minutes.

Jersey were quick off the mark, scoring their first try within minutes of the match starting.

Last year, Jersey RFC Women made history with their first ever Ladies Siam win, ending Guernsey Ladies' near decade-long stint.

The feeling this year was no different from last said scrum half Ashling Magner.

She said: "I'm just really proud. Last year we won at home and then lost it at Guernsey, so we just really wanted to prove a point today.

"All the girls stepped up - I'm so proud of them."

Ashling Magner, Jersey RFC Women Credit: ITV Channel

Earlier this morning the Jersey Vets retained the Nash Cup for another year.

The home side held a strong performance during the first match of the day.

Jersey Vets secured the win and beat their island neighbours 31 - 24 at the Stade.

More to follow....

