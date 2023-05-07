People across the Channel Islands are continuing to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were coronated yesterday at Westminster Abbey.

Islanders across the bailiwicks have come together to celebrate the historic occasion.

In Jersey, hundreds of people gathered in Liberation Square for the Big Lunch, enjoying afternoon tea and musical performances.

Islanders continued celebrations this afternoon in Liberation Square. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Several island officials joined members of the public in St Helier to show their support to the crown.

Jersey's Bailiff, Sir Timothy Le Cocq, attended the service in London and has now returned to the island.

He said: "I'm still channeling the buzz of yesterday, it was an incredible event.

"I am delighted to be back and be part of local celebrations, it's a fantastic atmosphere today."

Jersey's Bailiff, Sir Timothy Le Cocq. Credit: ITV Channel TV

More than 500 islanders also attended the coronation party in St John.

Constable Andy Jehan said: "Everyone in the parish has come together to celebrate today.

"We thought we'd try something different this year when it comes to our parish celebrations, combining the coronation and Liberation Day.

"Today really is a true community event and it's fantastic to be here."

The community spirit was strong in St John this afternoon. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Across the water in Guernsey, it was the return of Seafront Sundays in St Peter Port - where islanders continued to celebrate the royal event.

The seafront was packed with islanders enjoying the bank holiday, with plenty of sweet treats and musical performances along the promenade.

Grey skies did not keep islanders away from St Peter Port this afternoon. Credit: ITV Channel TV

In Alderney, a tea party fit for a King was held in the Island Hall, giving islanders a chance to come together and witness history as a community.

Residents from the Connaught Care Home joined friends, family and other Alderney residents at the Island Hall for an afternoon of good music, good food and good company.

One Alderney resident said: "It's absolutely amazing!

"A lot of the residents from the Connaught Care Home are here, it's just great - everyone is having a ball."

Residents flocked to the Island Hall to celebrate the King and Queen. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Celebrations are set to continue over the bank holiday, as the islands also prepare for Liberation Day celebrations on Tuesday (9 May).

This year marks 78 years since the islands were freed from German Occupation during World War Two.

Listen to our royal podcast, the Royal Rota: