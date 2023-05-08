Figures show cruise ships increase footfall in Guernsey 'significantly'

A survey shows visitors from cruise ships increase footfall in St Peter Port "significantly," according to the Guernsey Retail Group (GRG).

It collected data comparing the amount of pedestrians in the town on 25 April, when the MSC Virtuosa was visiting, with the previous Tuesday when there were no cruise ships docked.

The results found there was 34% more activity on the day the vessel was visiting.

Head of Retail Development at the GRG, Korinne Le Page, says she was "pleasantly surprised" by the figures.

She added: "‘The return of tourist numbers through these cruise ship visits, Condor day trips from Poole, St Malo and longer stay visitors through both the harbour and airport is providing a welcome boost not just in town, but across the island."

Local retailers also stressed the importance of seasonal visitors to the island's businesses.

Owner of Guernsey Goldsmiths, Andy Ison, says his shop is "reliant" on them to give its sales a boost.

"We take on extra staff on cruise ship days and did extremely well with the passengers from the MSC Virtuosa," he said.

