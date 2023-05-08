French connections strengthened between farmers in La Manche and Jersey

Trade links between Jersey and Normandy are being improved, thanks to a visit from a group of agricultural bosses.

Education for young farmers in both regions was also discussed with the delegation and the similarities between the techniques both in Jersey and La Manche were highlighted.

Jersey's Economic Development Minister, Deputy Kirsten Morel said during the visit, it became apparent that both areas farm on smaller scales, so they must rely on quality to be able to compete.

He said: "There's an agricultural college in Coutances where we could be sending our young farmers there for six months or whatever to learn how they're farming in Coutances.

They've got similar ways of farming, they'd be learning effectively how to farm here. There's more similarities between the way the farm in Normandy and Jersey than the way they farm in the UK and Jersey."

The representatives visited a number of local agricultural producers including Jersey Dairy and the Jersey Royal Company.

The aim of the visit was to establish an economic forum to discuss areas of regional interest and cooperation.

It's hoped it will become an annual event.