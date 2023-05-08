Green-fingered islanders get involved in King's Big Help Out

Green-fingered islanders in Jersey were among the thousands of people taking part in the King's Big Help Out at Fort Regent gardens on Monday.

They planted around 600 bedding plants in the coronation colours - blue, white and red - at the site.

For anyone who would still like to get involved, it's not too late - next week islanders are needed to clean the area's paths as part of a renewal project.

There are 22 acres of public space at Fort Regent, and organisers say volunteering there is a great opportunity to "get outside."

The Chief Minister, Kristina Moore, was one of those who spent time at the gardens on Monday.

She says: "When we're pushed for space in town, it seems like the sensible thing to do, to open up this space for people to enjoy."

The aim of the Big Help Out is to raise awareness about volunteering opportunities.

To mark His Majesty The King’s Coronation, thousands of organisations across the UK and Channel Islands got involved to remind people of the ways they can help their communities.

