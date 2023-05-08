'It's really special': Guernseyman returns home as captain of navy vessel

Play Brightcove video

Roisin Gauson met the vessel's captain on his visit to Guernsey.

A Royal Navy patrol vessel led by a man from Guernsey has sailed to the island to mark the King's coronation and Liberation Day.

Lieutenant Willam De La Mare is the commanding officer of HMS Puncher, and says he's proud to visit his home as captain.

"It's really special for me. I used to take part in the Liberation parade when I was at Elizabeth College in the CCF (Combined Cadet Force).

"To now be in the Royal Navy as a serving commanding officer and to take part in the parade and lead my ship's company in the parade is special for me," he added.

Lieutenant Willam De La Mare grew up in Guernsey. Credit: ITV Channel

Lieutenant De La Mare comes from a military family - his father, Commander Richard De La Mare, is retiring this year after thirty years in the Royal Navy.

He says: "You can't imagine how proud we are as parents and grandparents to see him come back to the place where he effectively grew up and see him bring a war ship in.

"It's a massive moment to be here for the coronation, and also a Liberation Day is just a perfect ending to his command of this vessel."

HMS Puncher is a patrol vessel primarily deployed for training purposes.

In February, it successfully traversed the Arctic Circle, and was given a blue anchor in recognition of the achievement.

The lieutenant says the journey was tough: "These ships are used to operating in the damp, wet conditions of the UK, but when it gets up there in minus 20 we are really challenging the hull and the people itself."

From next week, the vessel will be handed over to a new commanding officer, with Lieutenant De La Mare starting a new role as navigator of a Type 22 Frigate.

