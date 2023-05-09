The Channel Islands are marking 78 years of freedom. Credit: ITV Channel

The Channel Islands were the only part of the British Isles to be invaded by German troops during the Second World War.

Nazi forces began their occupation of the islands on 30 June 1940 and remained a part of everyday life for the region until they were freed by the Allies on 9 May 1945 - an occasion still celebrated every year on Liberation Day.

During the five years under occupation, there was no shortage of stories of bravery and heroism from islanders - from the yacht owners who sailed to France to help evacuate people under persecution, to schoolboys who broke into German bunkers and stole supplies.

ITV Channel has covered so many of these stories over the years, we have pulled some of them together into an interactive map, so you can discover wartime tales that may have taken place on your doorstep.

🧭 Click or tap and drag the screen to navigate🔎 Scroll or pinch to zoom in and out📌 Tap on each pin and click the link on the left to read the full story (links will open in a new tab)

We'll continue to add more of the Channel Islands' Occupation stories to this map over time. If you know any near you, email us at channelnews@itv.com.

Can't see the map on your device? Click here to open it in Google Maps.

